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Get Wisdom Radio Show - How God Speaks to Us Through Movies 23
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1 view • February 03, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #23
Description: How God Speaks to Us Through Movies
Are some screenplays divinely supported to inspire today’s world? Are there accurate portrayals of God? Has the dark spirit realm been depicted accurately by what is presumed to be fiction? Is the Star Wars series just entertainment or prophecy? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how divine inspirations are conveyed to worthy filmmakers, how those promoting evil are warned, and what on screen is truly prophetic about the greatest challenge to survival of humanity. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: How God Speaks to Us Through Movies
Are some screenplays divinely supported to inspire today’s world? Are there accurate portrayals of God? Has the dark spirit realm been depicted accurately by what is presumed to be fiction? Is the Star Wars series just entertainment or prophecy? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how divine inspirations are conveyed to worthy filmmakers, how those promoting evil are warned, and what on screen is truly prophetic about the greatest challenge to survival of humanity. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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