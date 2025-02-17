Patton and Portals - Juan O Savin 107

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Juan O Savin 107 details the Palmyra Baal arch and how these were used to open Portals in the Past and the Present. During the filming of the motion picture Patton with George C. Scott years ago, a nearly identical arch was purposely used in the background of Patton's famous re-incarnation scene during his time in North Africa. This mini documentary runs 12 minutes with detailed custom edit sequence for the first few minutes.