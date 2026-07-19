JESUIT ASTRONOMERS IN THE AGE OF DISCLOSURE - PT2

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AGENTS IN THE VATICAN
"My children, there are forces now loosed upon your earth. They abyss is wide open now. 666 has entered in full force upon your earth. His agents now are in the Vatican. They have captured some of the highest seats in the hierarchy. They have taken over many governments. They are bringing the nations to the edge of destruction." - Jesus, August 5, 1977