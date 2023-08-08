Do Elite Know How to Survive the Grand Solar Reset?

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Kristi Leigh from https://www.kristileightv.com and Counter Narrative invited me on her show to discuss the 2024 planetary magnetic anomaly, the 2025 space debris event and how some in power know these cycles are returning and are focused on retaining power on the back side of these civilization changing events.





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