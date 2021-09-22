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People Die because they lie.
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228 views • September 22, 2021
Tore Says +, [22.09.21 03:45]
People Die because they lie.
Wars have weapons in 2021 they used the weapon of Disease to convince you to take their “CURE”
Sheep always scared of the wolf ....
Only to be eaten by the shepherd.
Time to call them all to the carpet.
Bush also lied about anthrax chem trails to vax our soldiers and test out the reduction of the “God Gene” 🧬
#HardTruth
People Die because they lie.
Wars have weapons in 2021 they used the weapon of Disease to convince you to take their “CURE”
Sheep always scared of the wolf ....
Only to be eaten by the shepherd.
Time to call them all to the carpet.
Bush also lied about anthrax chem trails to vax our soldiers and test out the reduction of the “God Gene” 🧬
#HardTruth
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