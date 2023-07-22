Who Changed the Sabbath Day to Sunday | Sabbath vs Sunday Pt 2

Did you know that Babylon’s sun god priesthood is alive and well today? What is the hallmark of Babylonian sun worship? Matthew Schanche and MacKenzie Drebit look at the use of pagan symbols to reveal the shocking truth about where Babylon’s priesthood is today. Who changed the Sabbath day to Sunday? In this episode we take a close look at Roman Catholic statements published in the Catholic Mirror on the Sabbath/Sunday debate. Which is the only church that obeys all of God’s commandments? Who is the self-proclaimed authority behind the change from Sabbath to Sunday? Why is Sunday the pivot point of final events? Discover the shocking truth about who changed the Sabbath day to Sunday in this episode! Sun Worship in Christianity Today | Sabbath vs Sunday - Part 1 • Sun Worship in Ch... New How To Country Channel Link: / @howtocountry5591 New Truth Matters Shorts Channel Link:: / @truthmatters-sho... Donate to Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o... For Uncensored Content Watch on ADtv: https://adtv.watch Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org Join Us at Our Next Event! https://events.amazingdiscoveries.org/ Telegram: https://t.me/ADTVOfficial #sabbath #sunday #sun

