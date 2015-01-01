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The Chlorine Dioxide Papers: 2015.1 IT KILLS BEDBUGS? OH YES!
Molecular Medicines
Molecular Medicines
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5966 views • May 08, 2022

Is there any actual research on Chlorine Dioxide to show it is safe and effective? ABSOLULTELY! This video set demonstrates one of the HUNDREDS OF RESEARCH ARTICLES, MEDICAL STUDIES, PATENTS AND INDUSTRIAL REVIEWS that have been published over the past 50+ years on Chlorine Dioxide. This substance is completely safe when used correctly and each of these episodes/articles illustrates how this is true. Irronically, when you take Clo2 as a supplement, your body also heals faster from most any disease or infection. (Huh? Who would have figured that?) Healing can be inexpensive and accessable to all, if they are willing to learn and "prove all things". Free Ebooks on Molecular Medicines Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/ Access this document at: https://doi.org/10.1086/665320 Free Clo2 Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing


 My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1


My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular

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chlorine dioxideclo2bedbugs
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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