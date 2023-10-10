Missile Strikes Dome Over Jerusalem During Live

Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
October 9, 2023
Watch this Charisma News segment for an update as Rabbi Kirt Schneider shares his firsthand experience in Jerusalem during the recent conflict with Hamas, in the country of Gaza.
