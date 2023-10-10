Create New Account
Missile Strikes Dome Over Jerusalem During Live
channel image
High Hopes
2838 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
46 views
Published 18 hours ago

Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider


October 9, 2023


Watch this Charisma News segment for an update as Rabbi Kirt Schneider shares his firsthand experience in Jerusalem during the recent conflict with Hamas, in the country of Gaza.

*** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus

**** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER **** https://djj.show/f2v

**** DONATE *** https://djj.show/srs

**********************************************


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIhRzrIWyYI

Keywords
jerusalemisraelwargazamissilehamasdomediscovering the jewish jesusrabbi schneidercharisma newsjohn matarazzo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket