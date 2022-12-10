Mother on Tucker Carlson Tonight: Daughter Denied Kidney Transplant Over Vaccination Status
“… two doctors that denied us… because of the Covid vaccine. We saw them for an eight hour workup and that's when they told us that it was gonna be required… we pushed back… they put her in front of the committee on November 10th. She was rejected solely because of the vaccine.”
