Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mother on Tucker Carlson Tonight: Daughter Denied Kidney Transplant Over Vaccination Status
41 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 18 hours ago |

Mother on Tucker Carlson Tonight: Daughter Denied Kidney Transplant Over Vaccination Status

“… two doctors that denied us… because of the Covid vaccine. We saw them for an eight hour workup and that's when they told us that it was gonna be required… we pushed back… they put her in front of the committee on November 10th. She was rejected solely because of the vaccine.”

Keywords
motherstatustransplantover vaccinationon tucker carlson tonightdaughter denied kidney

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket