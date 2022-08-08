Pelosi's Successful Visit Indicates Taiwan to Become an Independent Country

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https://gnews.org/post/p156r9a3b
On August 3rd, Miles said in a live broadcast that U.S. Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi had successfully visited Taiwan, and the next step was that the U.S. would introduce a series of protective measures to help Taiwan respond to potential threats from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and gradually assist Taiwan to become independent