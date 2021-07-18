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EXCLUSIVE! DR. JUDY MIKOVITS | CURING COVID! ‘SHEDDING’, JAB RECOVERY AND DEFEATING THE ‘VIRUS’ (PAR
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78 views • July 18, 2021
EXCLUSIVE! DR. JUDY MIKOVITS | CURING COVID! ‘SHEDDING’, JAB RECOVERY AND DEFEATING THE ‘VIRUS’ (PAR
Dr. Judy Mikovitz talks about those that may be having second thoughts after getting the inoculation, and how the ‘shedding’ (self-spreading shots) will impact the un-vaxxed.
Here's the FULL Show: https://tinyurl.com/yfya4axk
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/PthapguJdgwp/
CHECK OUT THIS SITE EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
Dr. Judy Mikovitz talks about those that may be having second thoughts after getting the inoculation, and how the ‘shedding’ (self-spreading shots) will impact the un-vaxxed.
Here's the FULL Show: https://tinyurl.com/yfya4axk
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/PthapguJdgwp/
CHECK OUT THIS SITE EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
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