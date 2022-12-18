15 Minute City Trial - A WEF Prison? (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel TopherField at:-

https://youtu.be/9ozxxGgK4Co



Dec 7, 2022

Well that escalated quickly! Riding high off the 'success' of lockdowns, the World Economic Forum are pushing ahead with a grand plan to 'improve our lives'... by locking us down to save the planet!





There's more to it than that, of course, and as always they have a wonderful sounding narrative based on which they're really the good guys and we should all just shut up and be grateful... but you can't put lipstick on a pig.





The WEF plan to make our lives smaller, our opportunities fewer, and increase their level of control and surveillance... what could possibly go wrong?





There's a vitally important lesson here that we all need to learn... watch to discover what it is.





