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Dr. Sam Bailey New Zealand: Where have Dr Sam's videos gone? [06.11.2021]
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62 views • May 20, 2022
- That was expected. When arguments are unbeatable the censorship comes into force. Stay strong! We need you!
Virus Mania Paperback:
* Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cm_sp=snippet-_-srp1-_-PLP1
* US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
* Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
* Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
--
Virus Mania Audiobook:
*Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/...
*Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/5058...
*Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks...
*Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiob...
*Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-CO...
*Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/...
You wanna follow Dr. Sam Bailey ?
http://drsambailey.com
https://rumble.com/c/c-1577955
https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyD52JnQnXkLe5HGm4IArHw
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
77,793 views Nov 6, 2021
Dr. Sam Bailey
318K subscribers
https://youtu.be/u64I1I2DOPk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyD52JnQnXkLe5HGm4IArHw
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Mail [email protected]
Virus Mania Paperback:
* Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cm_sp=snippet-_-srp1-_-PLP1
* US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
* Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
* Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
--
Virus Mania Audiobook:
*Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/...
*Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/5058...
*Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks...
*Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiob...
*Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-CO...
*Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/...
You wanna follow Dr. Sam Bailey ?
http://drsambailey.com
https://rumble.com/c/c-1577955
https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyD52JnQnXkLe5HGm4IArHw
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
77,793 views Nov 6, 2021
Dr. Sam Bailey
318K subscribers
https://youtu.be/u64I1I2DOPk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyD52JnQnXkLe5HGm4IArHw
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Mail [email protected]
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