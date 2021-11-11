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SWOLLEN LYMPH NODES - A NEW SIDE EFFECT OF COVID-19 VACCINE!
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505 views • November 11, 2021
Dr. Jessica Kennard (Gynecologic Oncology) with Women's Care Florida speaks about swollen lymph nodes being a possible side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine and the importance of keeping routine exams. BUT SHE STILL SAY GET THE VACCINE. SMH
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