Where to go from here?

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10 views • August 07, 2021
Henna Maria, August 1, 2021
Here is my presentation from the Conference of Solutions we held last Sunday here in Andalucía. I spoke about the moral core of Police For Freedom and the purpose of the movement. Please share this far and wide, and especially to any police who you know personally. It is time for our communities to come together and for all of us to stand for our fundamental freedoms and natural rights. The police will play a vital role in this.
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• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria22
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/henna.loves.trees/
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/hennamaria22
Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22
———————————————
• MY ACTIVISM:
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org
Police for Freedom - https://policeforfreedom.org
———————————————
• YOU CAN SUPPORT MY WORK HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
Donations - https://www.hennamaria.community
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
https://questioningcovid.com
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
———————————————
https://youtu.be/MRDFB6bEdUk
Here is my presentation from the Conference of Solutions we held last Sunday here in Andalucía. I spoke about the moral core of Police For Freedom and the purpose of the movement. Please share this far and wide, and especially to any police who you know personally. It is time for our communities to come together and for all of us to stand for our fundamental freedoms and natural rights. The police will play a vital role in this.
———————————————
• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria22
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/henna.loves.trees/
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/hennamaria22
Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22
———————————————
• MY ACTIVISM:
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org
Police for Freedom - https://policeforfreedom.org
———————————————
• YOU CAN SUPPORT MY WORK HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
Donations - https://www.hennamaria.community
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
https://questioningcovid.com
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
———————————————
https://youtu.be/MRDFB6bEdUk
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