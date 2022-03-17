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Hunter's Non-Scandal?
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67 views • March 17, 2022
The Laptop From Hell Is Real
* Cover-up was the biggest disinformation campaign in American history.
* The big guy [Bidan] lied.
* So did the Dems, intelligence community and Big Tech.
* Joe was knee-deep in Hunter’s finances.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 17 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301017253001
* Cover-up was the biggest disinformation campaign in American history.
* The big guy [Bidan] lied.
* So did the Dems, intelligence community and Big Tech.
* Joe was knee-deep in Hunter’s finances.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 17 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301017253001
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