God always has perfect timing. He knows where you need to be, and when you need to be there! When you can't figure out what is going on in your life, it could be the Lord is setting you up for a miracle encounter! Stay ready and focused, and know that his angels are still here, just as many as their were in the Bible times, carrying out His purposes and ministering to us who are The Lord's. Remember God operates on a higher level that us, and He has His ways of taking care of business! And beware of false religions and cults! The angels who are still alive and working today aren't all the Lords. The angels who fell are still here as well. Remember, what do the false religions and cults have in common? Supposedly an angel gave a messenger a new revelation. (think Mormonism, Islam)