THAT Kingdom Life Podcast with Latoya Lackey

As Christians, our core beliefs shape our world-but what happens when those beliefs are rooted in lies? Scripture teaches us to renew our minds (Romans 12:2), and in this video, I'll show you how. We'll start by exposing the enemy's lies, recognizing cycles in our lives that don't serve us, and taking those thoughts captive (2 Corinthians 10:5). Together, we'll uncover the core lies the enemy has planted and replace them with the truth of God's Word.

www.latoyalackeyministries.com

