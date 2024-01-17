Canada Hanging by a Thread with Robert Dorion

Today’s guest is Robert Dorion. Robert is a French Canadian out of Québec that has been reporting various stories that the government and traditional media haven't been reporting ever since the original trucker convoy. His goal is to expose the governments abuse of power and overreach. Informing the French Canadians about important subjects that are kept in the dark.

Kim Yaeter will also be here to talk about the crisis on the US Southern border.

