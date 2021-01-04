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Q 3/28/18 #TIDALWAVE + #NXIVM Sex-Slaver Arrested, CF/Bronfman Ties
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8 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/28/18 Q informed us today that within 30 days, the WH will be deep state free and secure. Meanwhile, sex-slaver, Keith Raniere was arrested in Mexico by the FBI on Monday for multiple accounts of sex-trafficking. Raniere's organization, NXIVM, is funded largely by Sara and Clare Bronfman, the heirs to the Seagram's fortune. Also, Q tells us the #TIDALWAVE is coming...
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV with your wonderful comments, insights, intel and donations. Let's keep up the intention, focus and efforts active on every level to ensure that the deep state continues to be defeated. This is about human freedom, America's freedom, spiritual upliftment and the defeat of a satanic global techno-fascist cabal that is attempting to enslave us all. United, We, the People, cannot be defeated. WE ARE FREE!
Blog with links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/q-30days-plus-nxivm-sex-slaver-keith-raniere-arrested-in-puerto-vallarta-bronfman-funded-clinton-foundation-ties
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Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free and for taking the time to view the important information int my blog post!
3/28/18 Q informed us today that within 30 days, the WH will be deep state free and secure. Meanwhile, sex-slaver, Keith Raniere was arrested in Mexico by the FBI on Monday for multiple accounts of sex-trafficking. Raniere's organization, NXIVM, is funded largely by Sara and Clare Bronfman, the heirs to the Seagram's fortune. Also, Q tells us the #TIDALWAVE is coming...
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV with your wonderful comments, insights, intel and donations. Let's keep up the intention, focus and efforts active on every level to ensure that the deep state continues to be defeated. This is about human freedom, America's freedom, spiritual upliftment and the defeat of a satanic global techno-fascist cabal that is attempting to enslave us all. United, We, the People, cannot be defeated. WE ARE FREE!
Blog with links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/q-30days-plus-nxivm-sex-slaver-keith-raniere-arrested-in-puerto-vallarta-bronfman-funded-clinton-foundation-ties
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free and for taking the time to view the important information int my blog post!
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