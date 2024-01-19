Structural Insulated House (SIP) aka "GREEN HOUSE" is a Death Warrant to You: Part 1

This channel is created to expose devastation, pain, loss and potential murder of typical American People through the "Green Agenda" pushed on people through SIP Manufacturers (in our case, FISCHERSIPS) who build houses without warranty. Our house got its final inspection in 2015, and now it is actively rotting, slowly killing our family. So far, we left alone without help and support from the Virginia Government Authorities that I reached out for help 2 weeks ago. Local Media networks also keep quite and did not pick up our life tragedy story.

I want to alarm as many people as possible to prevent them from our faith. I guess, this is what God wants me to do now to serve Him.

Please watch my videos and share them with other people, especially SIP house owners. Since we cannot be helped and are going down, I intend to save as many lives as possible.



