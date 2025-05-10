© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
02-The_American_Mercury_on_The_Leo_Frank_Trial_-_Week_Two
2 days ago
The document titled The American Mercury on The Leo Frank Trial: Week Two is part of a centenary series published by The American Mercury in 2013, offering a detailed recounting of the second week of the 1913 trial of Leo Frank for the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is an updated introduction to the Leo Frank case, incorporating key developments from Week Two of the trial as described in the source, tailored to your ongoing interest in the case and free speech video-sharing platforms. The description maintains the context of the case’s historical significance, trial proceedings, and relevance to platforms allowing uncensored discussions.
