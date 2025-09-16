© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EARTHQUAKE UPDATE
----------------
The earthquakes will be strong in the near future, and the water of the seas will keep My children on alert, who will have to seek high ground due to very strong waves.
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6971-you-will-undergo-transformations-on-the-earth-itself-if-you-seek-safety-convert-now/