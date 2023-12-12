Create New Account
Singer suffers Pfizer VAXX poison induced MYOCARDITIS
Published Yesterday

Portugal, Singer, Elton Pereira.
"I Got Vaccinated"
@Pfizer
"Nice view from the cardiology suite"
"Now to treat this and hope it passes.
It's myocarditis, inflammation of the heart."

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1731719390003949593

Mirrored - bootcamp

portugalpfizermyocarditiselton pereira

