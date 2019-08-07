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You Could Buy Guns At Hardware Stores
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2587 views • August 07, 2019
You could buy guns at hardware stores with no ID. Veterans could bring back their weapons from war. Kids could take their guns to school. WHAT HAS CHANGED?
We don't know what wickedness is anymore. It's not going to get better. Find a hole for your family and crawl down in it. It's going to get bad.
#gunownership #guns-and-the-bible
We don't know what wickedness is anymore. It's not going to get better. Find a hole for your family and crawl down in it. It's going to get bad.
#gunownership #guns-and-the-bible
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