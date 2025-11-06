BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
I Am Throwing Away Infowars Products!! It’s Over I Will Never Support Them Again !! Sell Outs!!
The Edified Mind
The Edified Mind
261 views • 1 day ago

So many of you know my journey. I was cleaning out my closet and saw my Infowars shirts. I grew in distain towards them realizing I was deceived. I grabbed the infowars shirts in my closet and placed them into my garbage bin. I will hold nothing of this centralized corporate power to deceive people’s minds. Never!!! Never Again!!! What Alex Hones Has done to infiltrate America through false information and narratives is so disgusting. Shedding the skin and arising to greater Morphosis into greater spiritual transcendence into a greater being of Christ. 

infowarsdeceptionpowerpublic relationscentralization
