Ambient AI Smart Speaker Revolution, an interview with Jesse Leimgruber

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Ambient AI is redefining smart speakers. Imagine a device that thinks locally, processes privately, and responds instantly without sending your data to distant servers. This shift means faster responses, deeper personalization, and true privacy. The future isn’t just smart—it’s sovereign, secure, and always listening with purpose, not surveillance.
The revolution is already here right now today. #AI #SmartHome #Privacy #TechTrends
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