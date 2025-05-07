BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Morning Manna - May 7, 2025 - Romans 14:19-23 - Prioritizing Love Above Liberty
morningmanna
morningmanna
6 views • 4 days ago

Rick and Doc conclude Romans chapter 14, focusing on verses 19–23. They emphasize the importance of pursuing peace, edification, and unity within the Church by prioritizing love over personal liberty. The discussion includes personal anecdotes, practical applications of self-restraint, and the role of faith in daily decisions—even in matters like food, drink, or health choices. They caution against knowingly offending fellow believers and stress living by faith in everything. The lesson closes with a powerful call to bring even our "ashes" to God, who can create beauty from brokenness. Topics Covered Pursuing peace and unity in the Church Prioritizing love over liberty in Christian freedom Respecting others' convictions and avoiding stumbling blocks The role of conscience and private convictions before God Living by faith in all areas of life, even health and diet Trusting God to bring beauty from ashes Scripture References Romans 14:19–23 – "Let us therefore follow after the things which make for peace…" 2 Chronicles 16:12 – "Yet in his disease he sought not to the Lord, but to the physicians." Romans 12:18 – "If it be possible… live peaceably with all men." Hebrews 11:6 – "But without faith it is impossible to please him." Isaiah 61:3 – "To give unto them beauty for ashes…"

Keywords
rickwilesmorningmannafaithtalk
