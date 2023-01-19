USA is no longer a nation 1.10.2023. Donald Trump took position as president of North American Union

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2023). The United States of America is no longer a nation. It has been made by the Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elites into a North American Union with Canada and Mexico on January 10, 2023. The Americans are no longer Americans but they are NAU citizens or “Nauians.” The AntiChrist small horn grows and uproots three horns of the ten horn kingdoms in the Bible’s Daniel prophecy. He will arise for a short while of 3 and a half years and will get destroyed by Jesus at Armageddon. Jesus will divide the earth’s survivors into two groups: those who helped his people the Hebrews and Tribulation Saints Christians left behind at the rapture, who will enter his one thousand year millennial kingdom on earth of peace and glory, and those who did not help his people the Hebrews and Tribulation Saints Christians left behind at the rapture, who will be thrown into the Lake of Fire with the AntiChrist and False Prophet and all who receive the Mark of the Beast. Donald Trump was given the new position as king of the North American Union, in exchange for giving up his U.S. president’s job, when he was reported to have had COVID and went to the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich space fleet’s United States Air Force base in Greenland. However, it is reported that both the original Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin were assassinated, and Satan Lucifer dumped them in the trash. So, the question is, who is the AntiChrist controlling the current Donald Trump clone? Judgment comes upon the Western feminist nations with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, when Satan Lucifer’s church pastors start redefining hundreds of Bible verses to get millions of church donators, and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s pants, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe illegal income tax, and doing hundreds of other things for their false gods and demons. They corrupt the family and society and nation, and remove God’s protection, and bring in millions of nephilim & chimera fake alien incarnate avatar leaders to replace 33.3% of their Western feminist nations’ population with a non-human populace (which the pastors are hiding in silence to condone the takeover, in order to avoid assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators), and they open up portals to bring back millions of fallen angel devils to exterminate their Western feminist nations with nuclear wars and pandemics and manufactured famines and demon armies that have infiltrated 70% of their Western feminist nations’ military & police (which Satan Lucifer’s pastors are also hiding from their church donators and 6 billion humans as fake “Bible’s watchmen on the wall.”). Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





