Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - The Graphic Adventure (1989, PC)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - The Graphic Adventure is a point-and-click adventure game developed and published by Lucasfilm Games (later LucasArts). It was also released for FM Towns, Amiga, Atari ST, CDTV and classic Mac.

Note: There were two games released based on Last Crusade when the film was released, an action game and an adventure game. Hence this game is referred to as "the graphic adventure".

The game first came out in an EGA version. This video shows a later version supporting VGA. The graphics have been adapted, and the sound has been improved.

After finding the Cross of Coronado, Indiana Jones is contacted by wealthy collector of antiquities, Walter Donovan. Donovan is in search for the Holy Grail. He has obtained a part of a stone tablet which contains the location of the Grail. Indy's father, who is the world's leading authority regarding the Holy Grail, was hired by Donovan to search for the information on the missing part of the tablet. Unfortunately, Indy's father has gone missing, and now Donovan asks Indy to continue the search.