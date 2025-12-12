Two Can Play At That Game

How do you say FAFO in spanish?

It’s on in Venezuela.

Dems were actively helping the problem grow re: drugs and illegals.

The [Bidan] era really was quite the mess.

Don’t blame President Trump for doing his best to clean it up.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (11 December 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6386363790112