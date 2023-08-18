Create New Account
Bass Toothbrush from OraWellness | Holistic Dental, Oral Health with Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
The way we brush our teeth has an impact on our overall health The tools we choose to use can make all the difference whether brushing is a health-giving habit or a habit that may cause harm. Grab a Bass Toothbrush at https://shop.connersclinic.com/produc... Statistics show that brushing too hard can lead to gum recession, loss of enamel, sensitive teeth and gums. That's why we love our Bass toothbrushes. They are gentle, nonabrasive and do a wonderful job keeping your teeth and gums healthy and clean.


