Tulsi Gabbard | Our freedoms come from God—not Gov't

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Our rights, including freedom of religion, are given to us by God—not by any man, woman or govt. As such, no one has the authority to infringe upon these rights. ACLU no longer stands up for our rights; ACLJ does. Join conversation with Jay Sekulow
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4SJbN5hf0ApMSIt3dfcuHy