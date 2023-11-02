Quo Vadis





Nov 2, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady of Medjugorje and the Holy Souls in Purgatory





Today we dedicate our prayers for the release of the souls in Purgatory.





Our Lady made it very clear to us, early in the apparitions, that the souls need our prayers daily!





Here is her instruction from November 6, 1986





“Dear children!





Today I wish to call you to pray daily for souls in purgatory.





For every soul prayer and grace is necessary

to reach God and the love of God.





By doing this, dear children, you obtain new intercessors who will help you in life to realize that all the earthly things are not important for you,

that only Heaven is that for which it is necessary to strive.





Therefore, dear children, pray without ceasing that you may be able to help yourselves and the others to whom your prayers will bring joy.





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





We have the opportunity to help many souls to reach God and the love of God!!!





Let’s pray today for the souls, and then make it a daily prayer that we pray out of our hearts in generous love for them!!





In 1982 she responded to a question concerning Purgatory:





There are many souls in Purgatory.





There are also persons who have been consecrated to God; some priests, some religious.





Pray for their intentions, at least the Lord’s Prayer, the Hail Mary and the Glory Be, seven times each, and the Creed.





I recommend it to you.





There is a large number of souls who have been in Purgatory a long time because no one prays for them.





A few days later Our Lady stressed the importance of the Sacraments in bypassing Purgatory.





Responding to question about a person being bad all one’s life and asking forgiveness, she said on July 24, 1982:





Whoever has done very much evil during his life can go straight to Heaven if he confesses, is sorry for what he has done, and receives Communion at the end of his life.





The following is visionary Mirjana’s description of Purgatory:





“There are several levels in Purgatory.





The more you pray on earth, the higher your level in Purgatory will be…





The lowest level is the closest to hell, where the suffering is the most intense.





The highest level is closest to Heaven, and there the suffering is the least.





What level you are on depends on the state of purity of your soul.





The lower the level the people are on in Purgatory, the less they are able to pray and the more they suffer.





The higher the level a person is in Purgatory, the easier it is for him to pray, the more he enjoys praying and the less he suffers…





The Blessed Mother has asked us to pray for the souls in Purgatory.





They are helpless to pray for themselves.





Through prayer, we on earth can do much to help them.





The Blessed Mother told me that when souls leave Purgatory and go to Heaven most go on Christmas Day.”





“Many people were there.





They were suffering immensely…





They were normal people, all kinds.





There was much physical suffering…I could see the people shivering, thrashing, and writhing in pain…I saw this place for a short time…





The Blessed Mother was with me (during the vision).





She explained to me that She wanted me to see Purgatory.





She said so many people on earth today do not even know about Purgatory…I could not hear them. I only saw them.





The Blessed Mother said so many people who die are quite abandoned by their loved ones.





They cannot help themselves in Purgatory.





They are totally dependent on the prayers and sacrifices of the generous people on earth who remember them.





Our Blessed Mother hopes Her own children will help the souls in Purgatory by prayer and fasting and various penance for the poor souls to make restitution for them…





Those who have died no longer have free will as they had on earth.





They no longer have a body. It is no longer possible for them to make up for the things that they did when they had their body that hurt and harmed themselves and others.





Our Lady said that the souls in Purgatory can see their loved ones during those moments when we pray for them by name.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plrW_YukAz0