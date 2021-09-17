PART 2 THE WARRENTON DECLARATION ON MEDICAL MANDATES

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CHRISTIAN RESPONSE TO VAX MANDATE & LOCKDOWN AND 700 CHURCH LEADERS PUSH BACK IN AUSTRALIA
The Warrenton Declaration on Medical Mandates, Biblical Ethics, & Authority
PG here I had already Written a Declaration. Not full of Words, and scriptures. Demons, Principalities of Darkness only respond to "Power" and Authority that comes from God within a man. They are not removed with educated words and wisdom even though it comes from God.
It must be Jesus doing "the take down" from within his servant. By his Name.
Right to the Conclusion: Our Great Grandfathers Blood cries to God in Heaven for Justice. Man can Live a full year on just a roll of silver dimes. A silver dime a week. Buy 3 flour sacks full with a silver dime. Silver is worth more than people know. Judas sold out Jesus for 30 pieces of silver! Silver is worth so much. That was a fortune.
8-25-20in21 A word from the Lord. A Shaken is Happening. The Greatest Revival. We just brought in 2 harvest from Fruit Trees. Sometime to harvest you shake the tree real hard and the Fruit falls on the ground.
Resistance Chicks Church https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Vx3cyQHQ2hEdXSYc5uNIQ/videos
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Resistance Chicks
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