BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gremlin Zelensky/Democrats Need to held Accountable for their Actions
Proforce
Proforce
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 2 months ago

Exciting times for law enforcement and American justice! 🎉 In this video, we celebrate Dan Bongino's historic appointment as the new Deputy Director of the FBI by Director Kash Patel. With a rich background as a former NYPD officer and a Special Agent with the Secret Service, Dan brings unparalleled experience and dedication to the role. Join us as we discuss the implications of this significant change for fairness, justice, and law and order in the nation.


As we head towards a new era in the FBI, hear about Dan's vision for restoring integrity and accountability while holding those who threaten our freedoms accountable.


In this explosive video, Kash Patel unveils the long-awaited Epstein list, sending shockwaves through Washington and exposing the corruption within the elite. Watch as panic grips the likes of Adam Schiff, whose frantic demeanor reveals the truth lurking behind closed doors. The stakes are high as the clock ticks down, and the demand for accountability grows louder. This is a turning point in the battle against globalist agendas, and the revelations are nothing short of sensational. Join us in dissecting this bombshell news and what it means for the future of justice.


Don't miss the chaos that has the establishment sweating bullets! Like and share to spread the truth!


https://youtu.be/jaJv8xVduX4?si=lwEORTN9oZr5Be35


https://youtu.be/GTJB1OITw4w?si=fSw2Is5DqBwfGnXO

Keywords
democratsstatetotalitarian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy