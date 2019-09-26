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26Sep19 BREAKING: Deconstructing the Whistleblower Complaint
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11 views • September 26, 2019
Just released this morning as the show was beginning — the “whistleblower complaint” that Democrats say warrants impeachment. It’s EXACTLY the opposite. A full exoneration of President Trump’s actions & an exposure of Democrat corruption and foreign collusion with Ukraine to interfere with the 2016 election.
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