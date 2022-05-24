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CRAZY 5G EMF RADIATION WHILE SHOPPING & BANKING #PASSING OUT CURRENT WITH WELLS FARGO
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105 views • May 24, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
> CRAZY 5G EMF RADIATION While SHOPPING & BANKING
#Passing Out Current with Wells Fargo (Kevin-OhReally)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VcUMxRpL3x2f/ [SHARE]
------------------------
>> CRAZY ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION WAVES / PULSES
(Dangerous High Values On Streets of Manchester , UK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tAM6Cp3jAD7p/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
>>> COV19 INJECTION, NANO Networks, TESLAPHORESIS; EMF / 5G
(Dr. Pablo Campra, Corona 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/ [SHARE]
================
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
(source) Kevin-OhReally https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevin-ohreally/
(mirror) Follow-Up To The Passing Out Video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oKYy3LQErzRY/
================
Interphone Study
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20483835
Nalia Study
“The Influence of Being Physically Near To A Cell Phone Transmission Mast On the Incidence of Cancer" http://www.tetrawatch.net/papers/naila.pdf
Ramazzini Institute Study
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0013935118300367?via%3Dihub
“The US NTP results combined now with the Ramazzini study, reinforce human studies from our team and others providing clear evidence that RF radiation causes acoustic neuroma (vestibular schwannoma) and gliomas, and should be classified carcinogenic to humans,” stated Lennart Hardell MD, PhD, physician-epidemiologist with the Department of Oncology, University Hospital, Örebro, Sweden, who has published extensively on environmental causes of cancer including Agent Orange, pesticides and cell phone radiofrequency radiation.
“The evidence indicating wireless is carcinogenic has increased and can no longer be ignored,” stated University of Toronto Dalla Lana School of Public Health Professor Emeritus Anthony B. Miller MD, Member of the Royal Colleges of Physicians of Canada and the UK, and Senior Medical Advisor to EHT who is also a long-term advisor to the World Health Organization.
https://emfacademy.com/5g-cell-towers/
https://emfadvice.com/5g-radiation-dangers-health-concerns/
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, TESLAPHORESIS, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(La Quinta Columna; SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
https://www.docdroid.net/n36IOrK/identificacion-de-microtecnologia-y-patrones-artificiales-en-vacuna-pdf
https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/lqc-report.html La Quinta Columna report on their finding of graphene-like objects, self-assemblies, and microtechnology in 3 Pfizer vaccination vials.
================
The toxicity of the nano-material that goes into the vaccines is described in the scientific literature, with at least 67 articles on the subject, the same ones that La Quinta Columna compiled a few months ago to attach to the final report by Dr. Pablo Campra. @ https://docdro.id/pXTuYrO
================
Prof. Campra GRAPHENE Report [ENG] https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ
Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf
Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf
================
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM [EM Wireless Nano-Bio-Sensor Networks]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
MAC-cinated [INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK] (C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECHNO & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
La Quinta Columna [Special Report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GRAPHENE oxide in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT' (REMIX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/
Leaked PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
#THIS PIVOTAL MOMENT [I WANT YOU TO GET TOGETHER]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMAwYvEc0f6x/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
> CRAZY 5G EMF RADIATION While SHOPPING & BANKING
#Passing Out Current with Wells Fargo (Kevin-OhReally)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VcUMxRpL3x2f/ [SHARE]
------------------------
>> CRAZY ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION WAVES / PULSES
(Dangerous High Values On Streets of Manchester , UK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tAM6Cp3jAD7p/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
>>> COV19 INJECTION, NANO Networks, TESLAPHORESIS; EMF / 5G
(Dr. Pablo Campra, Corona 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/ [SHARE]
================
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(contact) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
(source) Kevin-OhReally https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevin-ohreally/
(mirror) Follow-Up To The Passing Out Video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oKYy3LQErzRY/
================
Interphone Study
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20483835
Nalia Study
“The Influence of Being Physically Near To A Cell Phone Transmission Mast On the Incidence of Cancer" http://www.tetrawatch.net/papers/naila.pdf
Ramazzini Institute Study
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0013935118300367?via%3Dihub
“The US NTP results combined now with the Ramazzini study, reinforce human studies from our team and others providing clear evidence that RF radiation causes acoustic neuroma (vestibular schwannoma) and gliomas, and should be classified carcinogenic to humans,” stated Lennart Hardell MD, PhD, physician-epidemiologist with the Department of Oncology, University Hospital, Örebro, Sweden, who has published extensively on environmental causes of cancer including Agent Orange, pesticides and cell phone radiofrequency radiation.
“The evidence indicating wireless is carcinogenic has increased and can no longer be ignored,” stated University of Toronto Dalla Lana School of Public Health Professor Emeritus Anthony B. Miller MD, Member of the Royal Colleges of Physicians of Canada and the UK, and Senior Medical Advisor to EHT who is also a long-term advisor to the World Health Organization.
https://emfacademy.com/5g-cell-towers/
https://emfadvice.com/5g-radiation-dangers-health-concerns/
================
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, TESLAPHORESIS, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(La Quinta Columna; SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
https://www.docdroid.net/n36IOrK/identificacion-de-microtecnologia-y-patrones-artificiales-en-vacuna-pdf
https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/lqc-report.html La Quinta Columna report on their finding of graphene-like objects, self-assemblies, and microtechnology in 3 Pfizer vaccination vials.
================
The toxicity of the nano-material that goes into the vaccines is described in the scientific literature, with at least 67 articles on the subject, the same ones that La Quinta Columna compiled a few months ago to attach to the final report by Dr. Pablo Campra. @ https://docdro.id/pXTuYrO
================
Prof. Campra GRAPHENE Report [ENG] https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ
Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf
Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf
================
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM [EM Wireless Nano-Bio-Sensor Networks]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
MAC-cinated [INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK] (C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECHNO & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
La Quinta Columna [Special Report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GRAPHENE oxide in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT' (REMIX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/
Leaked PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
#THIS PIVOTAL MOMENT [I WANT YOU TO GET TOGETHER]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMAwYvEc0f6x/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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