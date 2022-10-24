Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rural Farming Is Becoming Unsustainable Because of This
558 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published a month ago |

Are farms starting to completely disappear?
In this video, Andy Smith, the farm manager at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, talks about why rural areas are quickly becoming unsuitable for farming. 🚜

Andy explains that as each generation in every rural farming family goes on, the land holdings get divided among more and more people. 🌾

And this leads to each family getting less land to farm, which makes conventional farming untenable and less profitable.

If this goes on, we may eventually have to say goodbye to conventional farming FOREVER. 👋

Keywords
healthaluminumdrinks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket