Rural Farming Is Becoming Unsustainable Because of This

Are farms starting to completely disappear?

In this video, Andy Smith, the farm manager at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, talks about why rural areas are quickly becoming unsuitable for farming. 🚜



Andy explains that as each generation in every rural farming family goes on, the land holdings get divided among more and more people. 🌾



And this leads to each family getting less land to farm, which makes conventional farming untenable and less profitable.



If this goes on, we may eventually have to say goodbye to conventional farming FOREVER. 👋

