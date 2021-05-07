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What is Exactly IS Money? And Who Steals it Most? (WEALTH: Naval Ravikant fusion)
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30 views • May 07, 2021
With the help of Naval Ravikant, we discuss what exactly is money, a system of credit and debits that That are essentially IOUs for past work that you have done for someone else. It tries to approximate the amount of productivity that you have created for society at large.
The biggest thief of your money is the government, every time they go on a money printing binge.
Bitcoin can help you protect it as it is an asset that cannot be inflated with a fixed supply.
Productivity on the other hand actually is deflationary and helps combat the inflationary pressure exerted by most governments.
#NavalRavikant #wealth #money
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The biggest thief of your money is the government, every time they go on a money printing binge.
Bitcoin can help you protect it as it is an asset that cannot be inflated with a fixed supply.
Productivity on the other hand actually is deflationary and helps combat the inflationary pressure exerted by most governments.
#NavalRavikant #wealth #money
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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