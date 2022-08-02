Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 14:30, August 2, 2022 - Eng Full Text.

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥As a result of Russian Aerospace Forces strike on combat positions of 54th Mechanized Brigade of AFU near Mar'inka in Donetsk People's Republic, more than 50 nationalists of 2nd Battalion of this unit have been destroyed.





💥High-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces struck on a temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian Foreign Legion near Nikolaev city. The attacks have resulted in the elimination of up to 250 nationalists and 20 units of military equipment.





💥High-precision strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces have eliminated up to 500 nationalists of 92nd Mechanised Brigade of AFU and large amount of military equipment in Merefa and Chuguyiv in Kharkov Region.





💥Shelling of combat positions of 16th Battalion of 58th AFU Motorized Infantry Brigade near Artemovsk have resulted in the elimination of over 130 nationalists. The remaining battalion servicemen, numbering up to 70, hurriedly left their positions and departed for Konotop, Sumy Region, where they were disarmed and declared deserters.





▫️21st Battalion of 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade, which had suffered significant losses near Peski, came under artillery fire of AFU during its retreat to Vodyanoye and was almost completely eliminated.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️5 command posts have been hit, including those of 36th Marine Brigade near Nikolaev, 92nd Mechanized Brigade near Tsyrkuny in Kharkov Region, as well as 142 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.





▫️7 ammunition depots have been destroyed near Artemovsk, Kostantinovka, Ochertino in Donetsk People's Republic, Trudovoye in Zaporozhye Region and Nikolaev.





💥As part of counter-battery warfare 2 artillery batteries of Giatsint howitzers near Dzerzhinsk and Novhorodskoye, Donetsk People's Republic have been hit.





▫️4 platoons of Grad MLRS and 9 artillery platoons at firing positions near Seversk, Kirovo, Artemovsk, Avdeevka, Peski, Orlovka, Shakhterskoye, Velikaya Novoselka in Donetsk People's Republic, Dobropolie in Zaporozhye Region, Shirokoye, Bereznevatoye in Nikolaev Region, Russkaya Lozovaya and Nortsovka in Kharkov Region.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Moskalevka, Petropavlovka, Kopanki, Volkhov Yar in Kharkov Region and Sergeevka in Kherson Region. 2 shells of Uragan multiple rocket launchers have also been intercepted near Kherson.





📊In total, 261 Ukrainian airplanes and 145 helicopters, 1,664 unmanned aerial vehicles, 361 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,225 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 782 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,240 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,655 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.