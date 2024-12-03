BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Financial Ploy in the Name of Climate Action
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
60 views • 4 months ago

At COP29, the United Nations has once again declared that the answer to climate change involves funneling more funds from wealthy nations into their coffers. This year, they've demanded $300 billion, ostensibly for climate initiatives, but the cycle suggests this is merely the prelude to next year's fundraising. Critics argue that the UN's climate conferences have morphed into a self-perpetuating scheme where the primary beneficiaries are the delegates themselves, who enjoy lavish conferences rather than implementing real change. The money, supposedly for climate mitigation, often ends up funding more of these extravagant meetings, casting doubt on the sincerity of these efforts.

#worldnews #cop29 #unitednations #climateaction #corruption

NebraskaJournalHerald.com

Keywords
newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
