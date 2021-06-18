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Finland Parliament Member Serves Government Notice That They’re Committing Vaccine Genocide
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1052 views • June 18, 2021
Finland Parliament Member Serves Government Notice That They’re Committing Vaccine Genocide
Ano Turtiainen, member of Parliament of Finland, gave a straight speech 9.6.2021 about possible COVID vaccine genocide going on in Finland. He warned all members of the Finnish Parliament and media by letting them know if they would still continue misleading our citizens by telling them fairy tales about safe vaccines, they are intentionally involved in several different crimes, the most serious of these may be even genocide.
Thank God for this man Ano Turtiainen, who is daring to tell the truth!
Ano Turtiainen, member of Parliament of Finland, gave a straight speech 9.6.2021 about possible COVID vaccine genocide going on in Finland. He warned all members of the Finnish Parliament and media by letting them know if they would still continue misleading our citizens by telling them fairy tales about safe vaccines, they are intentionally involved in several different crimes, the most serious of these may be even genocide.
Thank God for this man Ano Turtiainen, who is daring to tell the truth!
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