Red Heifer, Blood Moon Eclipse, 3rd Temple, Pole Wobble & Jubilee 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There will be two Blood Moon Eclipses in 2026! The first one will be March 2-3, 2026 and the second one will be August 27-28, 2026. Watch the August Blood Moon Eclipse! Watch the North and South Poles race further this year. The Earth's rotation pole is undergoing a subtle but critical transition where its usual circular wobble has given way to straight-line movement [toward Russia!], signaling the early phase of a potentially larger relocation [pole flip]. This shift reveals how the planet's spin axis, once bound by predictable oscillations, now drifts freely under deep internal influences. Watch the Red Heifers! Watch for signs of the 3rd Temple after the offering of a Red Heifer! Watch for a Jubilee Year! Watch for huge solar eclipses all year!
Nick Vanderlaan The Heavens Declare the Jubilee Year! 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DFpSGhtNaM