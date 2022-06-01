© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PERVERT STALKER BLOCKS TRAFFIC TRYING TO HIT ON ME
Follow
0
Share
Report
121 views • June 01, 2022
Just another day in Biden's America. This kook should look for a gay club instead of stalking random straight guys on the street.
If this senior worked out and dressed better maybe he could find a boyfriend.
This lunatic was stalking me blocking traffic demanding I take his bag of unknown contents. Hopefully he isn't stalking kids in his van offering candy but he does look and act like a creepy pedo. This will be considered "normal" behavior after a few more years of the Biden regime.
If this senior worked out and dressed better maybe he could find a boyfriend.
This lunatic was stalking me blocking traffic demanding I take his bag of unknown contents. Hopefully he isn't stalking kids in his van offering candy but he does look and act like a creepy pedo. This will be considered "normal" behavior after a few more years of the Biden regime.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.