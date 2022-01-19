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Ammon Bundy explains how they preserved their Rights long version
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10 views • January 19, 2022
And Ammon says the Federal agents were quoting Federal Law against Free Speech on Federal Land.
And Free People - How we Maintain our Rights via Natural Law
We retain our Rights by Claiming Them!
Using Them.
and Defending Them!
We don't wait for them as a gift from government.
The are NO Rights per US Constitution
Read more here - http://morethanyouwantedtoknow.com/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.
"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
And Free People - How we Maintain our Rights via Natural Law
We retain our Rights by Claiming Them!
Using Them.
and Defending Them!
We don't wait for them as a gift from government.
The are NO Rights per US Constitution
Read more here - http://morethanyouwantedtoknow.com/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.
"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
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