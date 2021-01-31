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Whistleblower on FBI operation "Ghost Stories" - Released by Lin Wood 1/26/21
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261 views • January 31, 2021
Direct download here: https://astringit.com/vid/wb4.mp4
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
More whistleblower information released 1/26/21 by Lin Wood, detailing FBI operation called "Ghost Stories" involving Rod Rosenstein and surveilling Russian assets in the US. Lin commented along with Telegram post, "Here is some information on Rod Rosenstein and the Russians. "Ghost Stories"???"
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
More whistleblower information released 1/26/21 by Lin Wood, detailing FBI operation called "Ghost Stories" involving Rod Rosenstein and surveilling Russian assets in the US. Lin commented along with Telegram post, "Here is some information on Rod Rosenstein and the Russians. "Ghost Stories"???"
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