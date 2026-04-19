LEBANON FRONT! Israel unable to secure key cities

Although the war is not over, celebrations are underway as people return to their homes in southern Lebanon after a fragile 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, which took effect on April 16, 2026, Middle East time. According to them, Hezbollah forces have held off the Israeli ground invasion, defending key frontline cities such as Bint Jbeil and Al-Khiyam, allowing them to return home. The latest situation in southern Lebanon, a map showing Israeli army control points and battle axes south of Litani River, reportedly Israel has withdrawn from several frontlines, but still holds on to most of the areas it has captured and continues its work of destruction. The green zone in the southwest is Bint Jbeil line, which is surrounded but holds on, and has not fallen due to Hezbollah's fierce resistance. In the north, they also withdrew from various areas around Al-Khiyam line a few days ago due to Hezbollah counterattacks.

Before the ceasefire was announced, Hezbollah's resistance never ceased, preventing Israeli attempts to build its fortifications despite heavy attack, shelling, and the destruction of villages in the south. In an operation on April 15, the Hezbollah military released footage showing how they had destroyed a newly established Israeli artillery post and a group of soldiers stationed there, stationed in Iskandarounah area, south of Al-Bayada city. This was the first time Hezbollah had revealed the use of drones, which carry guided cruise munitions rather than bombs. The drone sought precision positions and immediately dropped anti-personnel shells on the group of soldiers, destroying the group. Furthermore, Hezbollah began launching optical drones, targeting Israeli command and communications vehicles in Tyre. The fiber-optic, FPV kamikaze drones are resistant to electronic warfare, difficult to detect, and capable of maneuvering inside buildings. These drones can carry 5 kg of explosives and reach tens of kilometers, destroying targets, as shown in footage released by Hezbollah on April 12.

According to Hezbollah's statement, they are focusing on the Battle of Bint Jbeil, where Israel is desperately seeking a false victory to mask its failure. Bint Jbeil is an ancient city center in southern Lebanon with a heritage dating back more than 2,500 years. But within a month of the invasion, the city has been reduced to rubble by Israeli military bombardment. Footage indicates this is a form of demolition and scorched-earth tactics. The same thing happened throughout the city of Al-Khiyam, one month ago compared to today. Sources report that Israeli reconnaissance flights are continuing, and they have recently carried out drone strikes. Israel may remain in the process of continuously violating the ceasefire, but they have used each such ceasefire as an opportunity, and it is likely that it will happen again.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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