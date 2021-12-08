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Shasta County Citizen Journalist Ep 10 112921
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1 view • December 08, 2021
Notes 112921
Rich Gallardo, Lori Bridgeford, MTM studios, Redding, CA.
-- some 911 audio files from the police impersonator about 2 weeks ago showing incompetence from SHASCOM.
-- some misc. local public health stuff
*** we will be leaving MTM studios, thanks to them for their great work and professionalism!!!!!!!
until we get the video equip., we WILL BE ON Podbean audio ONLY***
go to:
https://admin5.podbean.com/sccj8/episodes/list
Rich Gallardo, Lori Bridgeford, MTM studios, Redding, CA.
-- some 911 audio files from the police impersonator about 2 weeks ago showing incompetence from SHASCOM.
-- some misc. local public health stuff
*** we will be leaving MTM studios, thanks to them for their great work and professionalism!!!!!!!
until we get the video equip., we WILL BE ON Podbean audio ONLY***
go to:
https://admin5.podbean.com/sccj8/episodes/list
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