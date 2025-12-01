BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Mother Torn Between Heartbreak and Her Children’s Call to Overseas Missions - Ann Bowman
The challenges of overseas missionary work are not just difficult for those who are on the field. Struggles and emotional battles can happen to those who are left on the home front, as well! This is the reality that Ann Bowman faced when her adult children (one married with children) moved to foreign countries to provide medical assistance in areas that desperately needed it. Ann is the author of I Never Signed Up For This: One Mother’s Journey to Surrender Her Children to Their Calling. She lends valuable insight into what it’s like to let go and let God. Ann also discusses the challenges that missionary families experience when their parents or loved ones fail to support them in their difficult endeavors serving the Lord. She says this is one of the biggest issues missionaries face. Supporting them is so important! “Consider God’s plan, instead of your plan,” says Ann.



TAKEAWAYS


TCK refers to ‘third culture kids,’ or kids who are born in the country of their parents’ passports and then raised in a different country


There may not be as much stability in a missionary field as in the corporate world, but God’s work takes priority


It’s important to go through the grieving process, but also be supportive when family moves away to serve the Lord


There is great excitement as well as great hardship in serving overseas and it’s important the church supports all people involved



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Truth and Treason movie: https://www.angel.com/watch/truth-and-treason

Truth and Treason trailer: https://bit.ly/4r8krM3

I Never Signed Up For This book: https://amzn.to/3LTYIHH


🔗 CONNECT WITH ANN BOWMAN

Website: https://www.alifeoverseas.com/i-never-signed-up-for-this/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

https://counterculturemom.com/download-new-app/


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #annbowman #Missions #GlobalMissions #ServeTheNations #FaithInAction #WorldOutreach #ServeOverseas #GlobalService #MissionAbroad #GoServe #BeyondBorders #ThirdCultureKids #TCKLife #RaisingTCKs #GlobalFamily #CrossCulturalKids #MedicalMissions #HealthcareHeroesAbroad #GlobalMedicalOutreach #ServeThroughMedicine #HealingHandsWorldwide


Keywords
gospelemotionalmental healthauthormissionaryoverseasmissionstina griffincounter culture mom showann bowman
