A Mother Torn Between Heartbreak and Her Children’s Call to Overseas Missions - Ann Bowman





The challenges of overseas missionary work are not just difficult for those who are on the field. Struggles and emotional battles can happen to those who are left on the home front, as well! This is the reality that Ann Bowman faced when her adult children (one married with children) moved to foreign countries to provide medical assistance in areas that desperately needed it. Ann is the author of I Never Signed Up For This: One Mother’s Journey to Surrender Her Children to Their Calling. She lends valuable insight into what it’s like to let go and let God. Ann also discusses the challenges that missionary families experience when their parents or loved ones fail to support them in their difficult endeavors serving the Lord. She says this is one of the biggest issues missionaries face. Supporting them is so important! “Consider God’s plan, instead of your plan,” says Ann.









TCK refers to ‘third culture kids,’ or kids who are born in the country of their parents’ passports and then raised in a different country





There may not be as much stability in a missionary field as in the corporate world, but God’s work takes priority





It’s important to go through the grieving process, but also be supportive when family moves away to serve the Lord





There is great excitement as well as great hardship in serving overseas and it’s important the church supports all people involved









